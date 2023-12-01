Take your shot at the 2024 Hunter Photography Prize

RECKON you can cram 1000 words or more into a single photograph?
Merewether's Adam Wolfenden drew on his years of surfing and passion for the ocean to capture an incredible shot of an unnamed surfer dropping into a wave amid a dramatic sea spray bathed in golden afternoon light, taking out the 2023 Hunter Photography Prize.
Now it's your turn - what will you capture?
The Newcastle Herald and other Australian Community Media newspapers across the Hunter are searching again for our best backyard photographer.
The annual Hunter Photography Prize is open to residents of the Hunter Region. As in previous years, to be eligible your main source of income cannot be derived from photography.
Photographs must either be taken in the region or feature Hunter people. You can take your pictures with anything ranging from a Box Brownie to your trusty smartphone. The overall winner will collect the 2024 Hunter Photography Prize.
Our judges will select the winner. The judges' decisions are final. A readers' choice award will be voted via newcastleherald.com.au.
A selection of entries will be published in print editions and/or on the websites of the Herald and other mastheads, including the Maitland Mercury, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus and Dungog Chronicle.
Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. The judges' selection receives a Nikon Z 30 camera kit with an 16-50mm lens (valued at $988) while people's choice will receive a Canon EOS R50 with an 18-45mm lens kit ($978).
By entering the competition, a person is stating the photograph was taken by them and that they own the copyright. The photographer gives Australian Community Media and the associated titles permission to publish their submitted photographs in any form, including print, online, book, calendar or exhibition. The photographer retains the copyright.
To enter email photoprize@austcommunitymedia.com.au (maximum five photos, as JPEG attachments).
Write your name and "Hunter Photography Prize" in the subject field.
All entries must list the author's name, address, email address and phone contacts.
Please note that not all photo entries will be published. Photos must be minimum 500KB and maximum of 2MB. Australian Community Media reserves the right to crop a photograph.
The judges will include Newcastle Herald editor Lisa Allan, Herald senior deputy editor Matt Carr, Herald senior photographer Simone De Peak, Herald news director Jamieson Murphy, Herald journalist Simon McCarthy and Hunter Communities editor Donna Sharpe.
The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday January 25, 2024. Winners will be named in print and online on the following two Saturdays.
