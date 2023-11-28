Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
'Tragic loss of life': the 111 children who died on our watch

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
November 29 2023 - 5:00am
NEARLY a quarter of the children who died in NSW last year were known to authorities, including 46 babies and 15 teenagers who died by suicide.

