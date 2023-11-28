Jacob Saifiti eyes starting spot after re-signing with Knights

NSW Origin prop Jacob Saifiti has thrown down the gauntlet to his twin brother Daniel after signing a three-year contract extension with the Newcastle Knights.
Since making their debuts together in round one of the 2016 season, Jacob has played more than half his 142 NRL games coming off the bench, while the majority of Daniel's 160 appearances have been in the starting line-up.
But that dynamic changed towards the end of last season, when Daniel was carrying an injury and Jacob leapfrogged him in the engine-room rotation, playing the last eight games in the run-on team. As far as Jacob is concerned, blood might be thicker than water, but possession is nine-tenths of the law.
"It's not something I want to let go," Jacob said of his starting spot.
"I've always been a selfless player and I play where the team needs me. For now I think it's starting, so I plan on holding onto it."
Daniel will no doubt have a similar mindset, so the "Twin Towers" are likely to be competing for the same jersey, given that Knights coach Adam O'Brien has made it obvious he prefers to use them in rotation.
"It's a good headache to have, that's for sure," Jacob said of the likely selection dilemma O'Brien will be facing.
After representing the Blues in game three of the past two State of Origin campaigns, Jacob said playing a full series next year would be on his wish list.
"It's a goal of mine to play a couple of more Origin games, but that would be off the back of playing good footy for the Knights," he said.
"Obviously the more wins you have, the better the team is going and the more chance you have of making those sort of [rep] teams. So I have to put my best foot forward for the Knights and hopefully that puts me in good stead."
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga said Jacob had been "a huge part of this club" for a number of seasons.
"He's definitely a leader in this group and he's definitely a player we all love to play alongside," Ponga said.
"To know that he's here for three years is massive for all of us, really. Yeah, that's exciting."
