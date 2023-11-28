Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Jacob Saifiti eyes starting spot after re-signing with Knights

By Robert Dillon
November 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Newcastle players applaud Jacob Saifiti after he re-signed with the Knights for three seasons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NSW Origin prop Jacob Saifiti has thrown down the gauntlet to his twin brother Daniel after signing a three-year contract extension with the Newcastle Knights.

