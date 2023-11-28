Knights keen to re-sign coach Adam O'Brien to long-term extension

ADAM O'Brien could be coach of the Knights for at least another four seasons if negotiations with the club culminate in a mutually acceptable outcome.
O'Brien has one more year to run on his deal and, after steering the Knights into the play-offs for the third time in four attempts, had been expected to accept a two-season extension.
But Knights CEO Phil Gardner said an additional three-year term, taking him through until the end of 2027, was being discussed.
"It could be a three-year deal," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's contracted for 2024, and we could re-sign him for an extra three, with the right steps and stairs and termination clauses and those sort of things in it [the contract].
"Depending on how it ends up, it could be either two or three."
Gardner said negotiations with O'Brien's agent had been progressing "but we're in no hurry, and he's in no hurry."
He said there was "always an element of risk" in long-term contracts but was confident O'Brien was the right man to oversee the Knights' quest for their first premiership since 2001.
"Certainly the club has a lot of belief in Adam," he said.
"The rooster can become the feather duster very quickly, but you've got to have confidence in people.
"Adam's been with us now for four years and he's a high-quality individual. Him and [football director] Peter Parr make a very good team."
Knights captain Kalyn Ponga said he was "a big fan" of O'Brien.
"To see him sign would be awesome," Ponga said.
