Storm brews over huge rise in home and contents insurance

We now more divided than ever between Indigenous leaders and the rest of Australia, farmers are protesting about water allocations in the Murray River area and renewable infrastructure destroying their farming land, the Israeli and Palestinian communities are protesting against each other, school kids are allowed to protest on issues they know little about, the High Court is destroying national security, activists are protesting about coal and gas exports which is our biggest national income-earner, people are protesting against offshore wind farms, unions and employer groups are at loggerheads on IR reform, and the list goes on. I suppose we should be thankful Albo has been overseas working to help sort out international problems.