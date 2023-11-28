Newcastle Herald
Part of Hunter named risk area for mosquito-borne disease

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:40am
Residents in the Upper Hunter local government area can now receive a free Japanese encephalitis vaccine, with the area being designated a risk for the disease.

