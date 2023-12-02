Newcastle Herald
Parents bombarded by food marketing to toddlers with 'bogus health claims'

By Damon Cronshaw
December 2 2023 - 11:00am
Products advertised to kids in a supermarket.
Aggressive marketing of unhealthy supermarket food to babies and toddlers fuels "pester power" and exposes companies grooming youngsters for brand loyalty, University of Newcastle Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics Clare Collins says.

