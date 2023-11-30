Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Confusion at climate protests' mixed messages

By Letters to the Editor
December 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay wind farm protest.
Nelson Bay wind farm protest.

I'm a bit confused about what recent groups of protesters are trying to achieve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.