Confusion at climate protests' mixed messages

I'm a bit confused about what recent groups of protesters are trying to achieve.
Last weekend, a group of climate activists blocked the entrance to Newcastle harbour to stop the export of coal that is used overseas to generate electricity.
A couple of weeks ago, another protest was held at Nelson Bay over the wind farm planned off the coast.
One of these protests was about burning fossil fuel to generate electricity.
At the other, protesters deemed that the erection of wind farms off Port Stephens would be unsightly, even though these farms rely on Mother Nature to generate electricity.
Could the organisers of these protests explain to the people what their alternatives are?
For the climate-change deniers, here is an analogy.
Our children are peeing in the indoor swimming pool. You may laugh, after all it is the sort of thing every kid does at least once.
Your children may be one of many, so what is the harm? Surely we could just throw some chemicals into the environment to balance it up? The climate is not going to change much. Maybe a few extra ear aches.
Oh, and that smell - it does not smell like pee, so it may not be the kids fault. Maybe too many chemicals?
OK, so we'll just go on to the next pool complex, Planet B. What, no "B"? OK - stop the peeing (blockade); remove it from the pool (Beyond Zero Emissions).
We don't need a sophisticated climate model to tell us these actions are worth doing. It is called "harm minimisation". Kids in a clean pool - all content.
The United Nations, only a few days ago, warned that world temperature heat records had been obliterated in 2023.
It certainly appears that both the United Nations, and, not surprisingly, The Bureau of Meteorology climate-related warnings are constantly being ignored by the federal government.
It is distressing indeed that the Minister for Climate Change, Chris Bowen, has recently called for new gas projects to proceed.
At a time when all hands on deck are needed to counter the causes of human-induced climate change, it appears the federal government is missing in action, following its own path leading to more greenhouse emissions and further rising temperatures.
A fantasy wrapped in an illusion, accompanied by a dream, was Chris Bowen's answer to nuclear energy. Was he talking about himself, or is he becoming delusional?
Both the United States and the United Kingdom plan to announce an increase in their nuclear energy by 300 per cent to meet their emission target at the world climate meeting Bowen will be attending.
Is Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy saying the US and UK are dreaming of an illusion, that he knows better, that he will achieve what they couldn't by increasing renewable energy by 400 per cent "regardless of cost"?
Strange things have been known to happen in politics, but this definition of nuclear energy takes the cake.
Only Bowen could imagine such an illusion.
I read with interest a recent article in the Herald, accompanied by a photo of Newcastle lord mayor and other councillors at Wallsend pool ('Pool accessibility priority for council', Herald 22/11).
It is great that people with a disability are going to have an estimated $1.25 million allocated for their accessibility to our local council-owned pools, as this is long overdue.
As a regular exerciser at Wallsend pool, I would like to know if Cr Nelmes noticed the condition of the ladies change room and toilet areas? Black mould has formed on the walls of the shower recesses, along with dirty toilets with the roll holders falling off the walls?
Sorry, not good enough.
The apparent end to Supercars hopefully means that the City of Newcastle will now reinstate the "frog pond" in the park, an icon of Newcastle. Three generations of my family have enjoyed this pond, supervised and without incident. A beautiful sculpture was added in recent years, and now is the time to also have it upgraded with solar-powered water aerators to contain any future algae growth and the need for more than sporadic cleaning.
This is the way Supercars ends: not with a bang, but a whimper (with apologies to T.S. Eliot).
If anyone from the Labor party would like their knives sharpened, the "Butcher from the Bay" is available on Sunday. No charge.
What is happening with the former Greta migrant camp/army camp land? Are plans for tourism development progressing? Will it be used for residential development given the current housing shortage, or is it being 'land banked' for future development? Curious to know what plan is on the drawing board.
How can anybody condone Israel's gutless attack on Gaza when Hamas' terrorist attack was just as gutless? For Israel to first get Biden's unconditional support to "defend Israel" and ensure they are in striking distance before indiscriminately bombing Gaza, killing thousands and destroying homes. Israel was not invaded, it came under a terrorist attack. Its response should have been measured. In my opinion, Israel is just as much a terrorist as Hamas. Anti-Semitism?
I am fed up. We've got the lobbyists. We've got consulting companies like PWC. And now we've got Mike Pezzullo, the former boss of Australia's home affairs department. Why do we need to vote at all when our government is manipulated by such self-interested parties? What has happened to good old-fashioned honesty and integrity?
