Friday, 1 December 2023
'Stabbed in the back': Paramedics defy Minns government over strike orders

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated December 1 2023 - 6:15am, first published 5:30am
Paramedic Brendan McIlveen, of Hamilton Ambulance Station, will join "partial strike action" on Friday to fight for fairer pay. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hunter paramedics will defy an Industrial Relations Commission order and hold strike action on Friday, escalating their campaign for "equitable wages and improved working conditions".

