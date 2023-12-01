Newcastle Herald
Letters

Notes for potential new Supercars hosts

By Letters to the Editor
December 2 2023 - 4:00am
Setting up the Newcastle 500. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Setting up the Newcastle 500. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Recent reports in the Newcastle Herald indicate the Newcastle 500 is finally being moved on. Other cities and communities contemplating hosting this event should heed the lessons from Newcastle.

