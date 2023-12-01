Notes for potential new Supercars hosts

Just a few discrepancies there - for a start Australia did not drive Indonesians off their land and confine them to a tiny ghetto where they were brutally controlled by rationing resources including water and power. Second, I doubt Australia would have funded the terrorists for years as Israel has secretly funded Hamas, because both sides oppose a two-state solution (look it up). That cynical hypocrisy alone should bring down Netanyahu. Israel hubristically thought the fox terrier would not attack the bull mastiff, but then, oops, the horrendous October 7 attack caught them by surprise. This is not about Jewishness, it's about extreme right politics aggressively feeding the very problem it opposes. You can't bomb your way to peace, and imposing a cruel apartheid regime on Palestinians will only boost the extremists among them.

