How a guide dog called Keith prepares for retirement

There are things that Keith just knows. After eight years, his relationship with his owner Paul Johns is more like a marriage than anything else.
He knows Paul's moods. He knows when to check on him. He knows young Noah, Paul's son, has the same vision condition as his dad, and when he needs a hand.
He knows the baristas at Soul Origin at Greenhills and if they don't make him his puppercino when he visits, he follows them around until they remember.
He knows Paul's walking speed, and his way around his TAFE classes. Keith is Paul's frist guide dog, and has been with the Thornton man and his family since he was two years old. He will turn 10 on May 4.
Keith and Paul have been together for nearly a decade, and when he eventually retires, he will stay with the family he has spent the majority of his life helping.
"He's just part of the community," Mr Johns said, "Everyone loves Keith. We have done so much with the community. We ran for council a couple of years ago, and nearly got in. Everyone just loves him."
On Monday, Mr Johns will meet Tate, the young pup who will take over from Keith when he retires.
It will take a bit of time for Mr Johns and Tate to bond. He will spend a week from Monday with him to connect and learn. The bond between a guide dog and their owner is almost indescribable; they know each other. Unlike a house pet, Tate needs to understand Mr Johns and he his dog in turn. Because of that bonds, it can often take months to find the right candidate for the job.
"A yard dog is still part of the family," Mr Johns explained, "But Keith sleeps outside in our bedroom and when you have in a shower, he's watching you in the shower ... he's always with you."
Keith has guided Mr Johns everywhere. He's been to concerts at the Cambridge, travelled to Tamworth with him, he's seen Keith Urban in concert, ridden the busses and the trains, negotiated the city. If you Google Mr Johns, you find photos of Keith.
"He's very serious. Like, he takes his job serious when he's on harness," Mr Johns said, "I just tell him where to go and he just goes.
"But since I knew he's been retiring in the last couple of months, he's been getting a few treats
"He only weighs 35 kilos, so if we're out to dinner, sometimes I might slip him a chip."
After so many years of service, Keith is starting to feel his age, though. He gets tired, Mr Johns said, and though Keith has never shirked his job, Mr Johns can tell he is starting to feel the strain.
"He is probably one of the oldest guide dogs working," Mr Johns said, "A lot of guide dogs don't work this long. He is still good, but he just gets tired. It was my choice to retire him because I just know that it is getting harder for him.
"Even when he's in bed - he might go upstairs for a sleep - but he will be coming up and downstairs constantly just checking on everyone; making sure everyone's ok. He's very close with Noah."
After about 18 months of training, guide dog puppies return to the Guide Dogs training room for an assessment of their temperament and skills to see if they will graduate to become fully-fledged guide dogs.
The dogs complete a one-to-two-week temperamental assessment during which instructors will note each pup's reactions to different situations that are common in day-to-day environments.
Selection criteria are extremely strict. Every puppy has to meet the highest standards as the safety of their future mobility partner or handler is paramount.
The matching process is similarly meticulous as handlers and dogs are paired based on their respective needs and traits. When Keith finally retires, he will stay with his family, and will likely play an important role mentoring young Tate as he takes up the harness.
"He's a special dog," Mr Johns said over the phone on Friday, "He's underneath me right now. I could have nearly run over him with my chair, but he's right there. He wouldn't move.
"They have this connection. They just know when there is something different about a person. They just know."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.