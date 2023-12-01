Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Lowedown: Is the A-League lacking its previous starpower?

By David Lowe
December 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Besart Berisha. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Besart Berisha. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

What a weekend of football to look forward to!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.