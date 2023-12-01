Newcastle Herald
Positive prognosis for injured Knights import Kai Pearce-Paul

By Robert Dillon
December 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce. Picture Peter Lorimer
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident English import Kai Pearce-Paul will be fit for round one next year, despite the injury setback that has disrupted his pre-season.

