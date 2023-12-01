Positive prognosis for injured Knights import Kai Pearce-Paul

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien is confident English import Kai Pearce-Paul will be fit for round one next year, despite the injury setback that has disrupted his pre-season.
Pearce-Paul, the towering back-rower who recently helped Wigan win the Super League grand final, arrived in Newcastle with a toe injury that required surgery.
But Newcastle's medical staff have assured O'Brien that the 22-year-old's prognosis is positive.
"The operation he had on his foot is not a long-term problem," O'Brien said.
"It'll actually be a more effective season for him now that he's gone down this path.
"I don't see him missing round one. He's on track to play in that."
O'Brien is excited about what Pearce-Paul and fellow English recruit Will Pryce, a utility back from Huddersfield, will offer the Knights.
"Kai has presence," O'Brien said.
"He's tall, athletic, gifted with the ball. I think he did a really good job at Wigan as both edge and middle, and has spent some time at centre. So he's pretty versatile."
He said 21-year-old Pryce has brought "plenty of personality to the side" and already indicated that he can handle the physicality of playing in the NRL.
"The good thing is he's already shown in the wrestle room that he's not averse to contact," O'Brien said.
"He likes getting in there. He's a tough kid but highly skilled and athletic."
He said Pryce was versatile enough to fill several backline positions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.