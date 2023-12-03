Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Jets their own worst enemies in loss to Melbourne City

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated December 3 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets' Dane Ingham and Melbourne City's Aziz Behich challenge for the ball at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
The Jets' Dane Ingham and Melbourne City's Aziz Behich challenge for the ball at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets have proven their own worst enemies in a 2-0 loss to Melbourne City at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.