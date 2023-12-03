Toddler fighting for life after nearly drowning in creek

A TODDLER is in John Hunter Hospital fighting for life after he was pulled from the water at Cockle Creek.
Emergency services were called to York Street Teralba to reports of a near drowning at about 10.30am Sunday December 3.
On arrival at the scene paramedics found a toddler who was unresponsive.
NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR on the boy before he was taken to hospital under police escort. He was in a critical condition according to a statement from NSW Police at the time of publication. It is understood the boy was at a birthday party near Teralba Bowling Club when the incident occurred.
No further details have been released at this time. Newcastle Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.
