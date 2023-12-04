Energy switch inevitable so let's get cracking

Regarding "Energy switch pain years in the making" (Opinion, 30/11), I fully agree that we are entering a new era when projects should be scrutinised.
The catastrophic loss of biodiversity in the Watagans from housing estates, as has happened all over the east coast since 2001, is indicative of planning for a fossil fuels future. They rely on transmission lines and roads crossing all over the environment away from rail and transport corridors.
The way societal projects have been scrutinised through a reliance on a continued use of fossil fuels for the past 30 years undeniably needs changing. The most important thing is to keep working forward now we have finally accepted renewables are the future. Wind turbines, solar panels, transmission lines are all movable and recyclable, unlike CO2 emissions. If a better method becomes available in the future, we should adopt it.
The truth is though that we do need a fast transition to wind and solar that are well proven substitutes, for now.
The worst thing that could happen is to go backwards like when we "Axed the Tax". Unfortunately, the era/decades of climate change denial are not over. There are still deniers in influential positions who are causing much havoc with the way forward. The unabated heckling from the right is the most painful part of the energy switch.
Stan Keifer ("Spend time reviewing habits", Letters, 29/11), compared with Baby Boomers at least, I am considered a "youngster", and I find your stereotypical generalisations and profoundly broad assertions about the young unfounded, and laughable.
Like many others my age and younger, I don't gamble, drink, or do drugs. Sure, I frequent a lot of concerts (experiences that have all provided life-long memories and have been much more rewarding than anything I've ever seen on TV), but my phone plan is ridiculously cheap, and the small amount of tattoos I have were acquired over 10 years, and each was a fraction of the average cost of a week's worth of groceries.
That could have something to do with the fact that the cost of living is much higher than when you were a youngster, and is arguably higher now than ever before. Perhaps you may want to consider this instead of letting your imagination run wild. You may want to also consider being less judgemental, especially regarding alleged drug use, because even if you so much as consume caffeine, then you indulge in one more drug than myself and countless others.
Chris Rodgers ("Climate models accurate", Letters, 29/11) praised the climate model of Syukuro Manabe from 1967 as being almost perfect at climate prediction.
That's interesting in that all modelling has to be verified against real-world data before concluding that it is accurate. What real-world climate change data did they verify that modelling back in 1967? None? Every graphical display I've seen of climate model predictions against recorded weather data has shown huge discrepancies between theory (model) and measured results with actual temperature trends being much cooler. Explain that? Even today, BOM modelling predicted a severe El Nino with drought at the end of this year. We have just had the wettest November on record. How do climate models explain that?
In his lament about the PM's failure to "bring Australians" together ("Albo's problems at home," Letters 30/11), John Cooper adroitly covers many of the divisive factors that are tearing us apart. It is a disturbing picture but one that, unlike other nations, so far is limited to verbal exchanges.
But it isn't all Albo's fault, although the Voice campaign was badly handled, it was fuelled by online alarmism. Irrigation water was over-allocated decades ago, and ethnic friction is part and parcel of multi-cultural society that also led to the High Court decision that flummoxed the government.
However, kids who protest probably know more than John Cooper and are keenly aware that the PM is leaving them with a fistful of issues that will see them without housing or essential infrastructure in a time of rising temperatures, environmental decay and climate disasters.
The 'population explosion' of Cessnock is not based on the availability of jobs, but the affordability of homes in the area ("Boom times for coalfields", Herald 4/12). New residents will need to commute to work, or work remotely from home. Building trades workers will become residents of Cessnock while ever their commute to work within the western Hunter region remains reasonable.
Why is it that every second person getting on a bus in Newcastle doesn't have to tap on? Am I missing the free trip for all Novocastrians? Come on Newcastle buses. It's either free for all or free for none.
Why does the Newcastle Herald persist with David Lowe as its A-League scribe? Couldn't they find someone who's actually interested in the games?
Steve Barnett ("Jet lag kicking in", Letters 1/12) claimed that high-altitude training has not worked for Albo. Another symptom of high altitudes is that people can get delusional, and that certainly happened with Albo's predecessor thinking he could do five jobs.
Anjali Beams ("I was one of 109 people arrested for blockading coal port", Opinion 2/12), I commend your efforts, but you were arrested because you broke the law by going beyond your legal permit. How did you travel from Adelaide to Newcastle? I hope you didn't need to charge your phone. People just don't get it. A total waste of police resources when they could be attending those who need them.
Recent discussions of removal of the Israel Colonial Project to solve the long-running Palestinian problem makes me wonder how long before the Australian Colonial Project attracts similar attention by the left.
It happens every year, and once again the council is in no hurry to fix it. This year it's a bit different as we don't have our baths back yet, so quite a few people are seeking a swim in the pool beside it, the old canoe pool, or map of the world pool. Every year it fills with sand with the king tides at Christmas and in early December at times. This year is no exception and, as the sand builds, the pool's retention of water is limited. A backhoe is needed to move some of the sand. The pool is also not as clean as it could be.
Biden could attempt to stop Israel's relentless killing of Palestinian civilians, by giving Netanyahu an ultimatum to either stop the bombing or the US will withdraw its support for Israel.
