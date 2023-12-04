Energy switch inevitable so let's get cracking

It happens every year, and once again the council is in no hurry to fix it. This year it's a bit different as we don't have our baths back yet, so quite a few people are seeking a swim in the pool beside it, the old canoe pool, or map of the world pool. Every year it fills with sand with the king tides at Christmas and in early December at times. This year is no exception and, as the sand builds, the pool's retention of water is limited. A backhoe is needed to move some of the sand. The pool is also not as clean as it could be.