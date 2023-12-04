Hunter young gun on course for top after Australian Open debut

MASTER coach Jason Laws marvels at the mindset of Ella Scaysbrook and is confident the talented teenager has the ingredients to develop into one of the best players in Australian women's golf.
Scaysbrook, a 17-year-old amateur, carded rounds of 70,76,72,77 to finish six over and tied for 21st at the Australian Open on Sunday.
South African Ashleigh Buhai was the winner at nine-under, a stroke ahead of Aussie sensation and world No.5 Minjee Lee.
It was the first time Scaysbrook, who won a seven hole play-off to secure the last place in the field, has competed in that company.
"I'm sure it will be one of many," said Laws, who was named the NSW PGA game development coach of the year for 2023 and has been working with Scaysbrook since she was 11. "She has the goods, the whole game. It is a pleasure to teach her and be associated with her family.
"I have taught a lot of tour players over a long period of time. She has one of the best minds I have seen alongside James Nitties and Nathan Green. The top players in the world have a different mindset. John Novak (sports mindset coach) has been amazing with the mental side of her game."
Laws caddied for Scaysbrook in the first two rounds. After opening with a pair of bogeys, she peeled off six birdies to sign off on a three-under 70 and fourth spot after round one.
"She made the best shot at the Australian Open that I have ever seen," Laws said. "At The Lakes on the par-five 14th hole, the green is an acre and a half big. She hit a seven wood 180 metres to five feet. I am so proud of what she is doing."
Scaysbrook, who sat the Higher School Certificate last month, won the NSW Combined High Schools Championships and NSW Junior Championships earlier this year.
Both victories came after an overhaul of her swing.
"We made some pretty big changes [to her swing] at the start of the year and she has been playing unbelievable," Laws said. "When you start with kids all you are trying to do is get them to a level. Ella has jumped levels this year.
"She is a pocket rocket and absolutely smashes. She was hitting five woods past other girls' drives on Thursday."
Scaysbrook is in Bonville this week, alongside fellow Hunter players Amy Squires, Harry Atkinson, Jesse Linden and Harry Preece, for the Jack Newton Junior Golf Champions Trophy.
The Bonville event features all the winners from JNJG masters tournaments during 2023.
It is the start of a hectic summer for Scaysbrook that includes the Master of the Amateurs, Australian Amateur, Avondale Medal and NSW Amateur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.