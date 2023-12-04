Newcastle Herald
Monday, 4 December 2023
University launches $83m building projects in Newcastle, Central Coast

By Michael Parris
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
An architect's impression of the Central Coast Campus. Image supplied
University of Newcastle has launched construction of its new $63.8 million Central Coast Campus and started a $19.4 million overhaul of its nursing school at Callaghan.

