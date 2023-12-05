Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Early-bird entries open for annual Newcastle Harbour swim

Donna Page
By Donna Page
December 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discounted early-bird entries open for annual Newcastle Harbour swim. Picture: Daniel Danuser
Discounted early-bird entries open for annual Newcastle Harbour swim. Picture: Daniel Danuser

KEEN swimmers can take the plunge again next year crossing Newcastle Harbour for the annual Australia Day swim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.