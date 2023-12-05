Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

More ideas to stop Laman Street 'rat run'

By Letters to the Editor
December 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to Laman Street welcome.
Changes to Laman Street welcome.

Slowing down the Laman Street racetrack is a great idea (Council set to put the brakes on 'rat run', Herald 2/12). Losing two car spaces is fine and a pedestrian crossing near Auckland Street is long overdue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.