More ideas to stop Laman Street 'rat run'

WHAT has happened to Jesus? Going by all the promos for Christmas, he seems to have disappeared. It was supposed to be about his birthday. Maybe we should have a competition and re-brand this period with a different name. Such as 'Santamas', or maybe Xmas, the celebration of the unknown. I'm sure Jesus doesn't mind, after all he wasn't born in December. This celebratory season was originally dedicated to the pagan Roman god Saturn, with Jesus being born either the last week in September or the first week in October. The actual date is unknown.