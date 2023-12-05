Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Port Stephens surfer Eden Hasson on a high with world title shot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Hasson after his victory on Sunday. Picture by @moshxmedia, Surfing Australia
Eden Hasson after his victory on Sunday. Picture by @moshxmedia, Surfing Australia

Watching the national team compete at the ISA world junior championships in Brazil provided added motivation for Boat Harbour's Eden Hasson to get back in the squad next year with victory at the Australian titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.