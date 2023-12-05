You can't park there: tides take three drivers by surprise

THREE drivers got a hard lesson in how quickly the tide comes in when their vehicles were swept into the waters of Port Stephens on the weekend.
Emergency services received calls for assistance at 7.30am on Sunday, December 3 to the water's edge along Peace Parade, Tanilba Bay.
According to NSW Police, reports were coming in that "a number of vehicles were found submerged in water".
Officers arrived to find a blue Nissan SUV, a black Mitsubishi ute and a silver Nissan ute all floating around semi-submerged in the water. According to reports the vehicles had been caught in rising tides and could not be removed from the bank fast enough to escape inundation.
No one was injured during the incident but it created a headache for the Environmental Protection Authority, Marine Parks NSW and Port Stephens Council, which were tasked with fishing the vehicles out. Newcastle Herald understands two of the vehicles have already been removed from the water and has reached out to all relevant government organisations for more details about the salvage operation.
The scene was reminiscent of an incident from 2014 at Stockton where a blue four-wheel-drive was towed from the water, with no one around to claim it.
At the time the vehicle was located by a passerby and spotted being smashed by heavy surf in a spot popular with four-wheel-drive enthusiasts.
The car sustained several significant dents to the doors, had a few flat tyres and a busted window.
The plates had been removed but an adorning fishing-themed bumper sticker, some blue tarp and what looked like an esky remained intact. Police later identified the vehicle's owner and said they would be taking further action.
