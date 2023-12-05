Surfest keen to keep expanding reach outside of Hunter region

Surfest has also launched a new pro junior (under-20s) event, to be run at Birubi Beach in Anna Bay on February 24-25. The contest effectively replaces the Let's Surf Lake Mac Pro Junior event at Redhead in the Surfest carnival schedule after it was moved to November, along with its cadet divisions. Organisers of Surfest also run Let's Surf Lake Mac, which has become a carnival in its own right.