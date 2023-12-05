Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Surfest keen to keep expanding reach outside of Hunter region

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 5 2023 - 6:30pm
Surfest organisers are looking at creating more events outside the Hunter region after adding extra junior and pro junior contests to their annual schedule.

