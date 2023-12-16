Meet the Stockton barber who can't say no, even 45 years in

"I'm just a man who can't say no," Wendy sings, ribbing her him playfully as he goes about his trade. Wendy is Danny's other half; the pair are inseparable. It is impossible to conceive of one without the other. And though she jokes about his obsession with work, there is the sense that she knows how much he loves it and how much his community loves him in turn. After 54 years of marriage, she knows him better, perhaps, than he knows himself.