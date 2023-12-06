Belinda Clark, Cheryl Salisbury inducted as SCG life members

The conditions Belinda Clark and Cheryl Salisbury played in are "chalk and cheese" compared to their modern-day counterparts.
But, had it not been for the Newcastle sporting legends' trail-blazing efforts in their respective codes, Australia's female cricket and football teams would not be where they are today.
Their efforts were recognised on Wednesday night with the honour of being among 12 new life members inducted by the Sydney Cricket Ground at a special function on the field of play.
It was just the third group induction, following those in 2000 and 2008. Those included Sir Donald Bradman, rugby league Immortal Reg Gasnier and Olympians Betty Cuthbert and Marjorie Jackson-Nelson.
"It's a little bit surreal to look through the list of people, to be among the likes of Betty Cuthbert, Sir Donald Bradman, Marjorie Jackson," Salisbury said.
"They're the people that you grew up with and, I don't even know how to describe it. They were amazing, fantastic people who have done amazing things through huge challenges."
The former Matildas captain faced plenty of challenges of her own to become Australia's greatest footballer in an era where players were often forced to get changed on the team bus due to a lack of respect and facilities for females.
From a Lambton Jaffas junior playing with the boys because there were no competitions for girls, Salisbury went on to make 151 appearances for the Australian women's football team.
The 49-year-old played at four FIFA Women's World Cups - 1995, 1999, 2003 and 2007 - and two Olympics in 2000 and 2004. She was twice named in the FIFA Women's World XI squad.
Salisbury and Socceroos coach Graham Arnold became the first SCG life member inductees from football on Wednesday night.
Clark, the first female cricketer to be inducted, captained Australia in three formats during an illustrious career between 1991 and 2005.
The 53-year-old played 15 Tests, 118 one-day internationals and a lone T20 game for Australia before moving into various high-profile administrative roles with Cricket Australia.
Today, the women's cricket team and the Matildas are household names, play in front of sell-out crowds and earn enough to play their sport for a living.
"I sort of see it as recognition of how far the sport has come and I feel very fortunate that I was captain at a time where we were very successful. I played with some amazing players in a really good team, so I feel a little bit like sometimes I'm getting recognised for progress and contributions of many people."
Other inductees on Wednesday night included Australian cricket captains Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh plus Wallabies great David Campese.
