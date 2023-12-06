Gary van Egmond could bail out of Jets for Chinese job leaving club with two major roles to fill

GARY van Egmond could be set to depart the Newcastle Jets for China.
The Newcastle Herald understands that van Egmond is the preferred candidate to take charge of the Chinese women's national youth teams program.
Van Egmond, who is currently coach of the Jets A-League women's side and heads the club's academy, was approached last month about the position and has since been in talks with the Asian powerhouse.
If a deal is finalised, it would be the second time van Egmond has bailed out mid-contract on the Jets to take up a better offer.
The China role is likely to start early in the new year, leaving the Jets with two key positions to fill.
China have qualified for the women's under-20 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan from March 3-16. He would also work with the under-17 national team.
Van Egmond, who led the Jets men to their lone A-League championship in 2008, has previously been an assistant coach with the Matildas and worked extensively in the Australian national youth team coaching set up.
However, the 58 year-old is yet to coach overseas.
China has ambitions - and the resources - to become a dominant force in world football.
Van Egmond is six games into his first full season at the helm of the Jets women's side after overhauling the roster. They sit in seventh place on seven points with 16 games remaining.
American defender Maggie Shaw and Congolese winger Congolese international Kizinga Ndjoli Exaucee came and went without playing a game.
Exaucee was replaced by Philippines striker Sarina Bolden, who scored a double on debut in a 4-3 triumph over Canberra last round.
Assistant coach Ryan Campbell would most likely take the reins in the interim.
Van Egmond's daughter and Matildas star Emily has two games remaining in a guest stint with the Jets.
The midfielder is due back on Friday from Canada, where she was part of a Matildas squad which lost 1-0 to the Olympic champions, and pending fitness will play against Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Van Egmond has been at the helm of the Jets academy for the past 18 months.
A-League men's coach Rob Stanton has been working with youth team coach Damian Zane on a program to produce more local players and are likely to oversee the academy teams, which are in pre-season, until a replacement is appointed.
