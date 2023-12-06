Newcastle Herald
Knights champion Tamika Upton snubbed for Golden Boot award

By Robert Dillon
Updated December 6 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:06am
Tamika Upton. Picture by Peter Lorimer
CHAMPION Newcastle Knights NRLW co-captain Tamika Upton has been snubbed for the prestigious Golden Boot award.

