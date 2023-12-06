Knights champion Tamika Upton snubbed for Golden Boot award

CHAMPION Newcastle Knights NRLW co-captain Tamika Upton has been snubbed for the prestigious Golden Boot award.
The Golden Boot, presented each year to the best player in sanctioned international rugby league matches, was instead awarded to New Zealand vice-captain and Gold Coast Titans playmaker Georgia Hale.
Upton, the dynamic fullback, was the Dally M gold medallist as the NRLW player of the year and has twice been named player of the match in Newcastle's consecutive grand final victories.
She was player of the match on Test debut for the Jillaroos in the recent 16-10 triumph against the Silver Ferns.
New Zealand, with Hale playing lock, hit back to win the second Test in the series 12-6.
The men's Golden Boot was won by new Kiwis skipper and Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris.
