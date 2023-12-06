Newcastle put hand up for Bradman Cup title defence after unbeaten start

Coach Rob Parkinson had plenty to be impressed with as Newcastle's under-16 male side put themselves in the best possible position for a Bradman Cup title defence.
Trophy holders Newcastle will head to Wollongong next month with an undefeated record in 2023-2024, having won all three NSW Country Cricket matches at Kempsey over the weekend.
Four representative fixtures, consecutive 50-over one-dayers, remain between January 8 and 11 with southern frontrunners Illawarra also shaping as potential contenders for the prestigious prize.
"We'll come up against the other top team, Illawarra seem to be up there. We play them on day two so that will be a crucial match," Parkinson said.
Bradman Cup is determined without a final, just first past the post in terms of tournament points.
Newcastle claimed last season's crown on home turf before going on to beat Green Shield winners Parramatta in the under-16 state decider.
Parkinson praised the efforts of a "well-balanced bowling attack" in helping overcome Central Coast, Central North and North Coast.
Darcy White, Rohan Power, Noah Westcott, Aiden Gibson and Tasman Davidson are Newcastle's seamers with Tyler McInnes and Jonah Rheinberger both leg-spinners.
"One thing that did impress me was our five fast bowlers," Parkinson said.
"Darcy's the quickest but they're all quite quick. I think the opposition relax when first or second change come on but there's no change. They don't let up.
"We've got two leggies as well so there's plenty of options."
Lucas Vincent led the way with the bat for Newcastle, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.66.
