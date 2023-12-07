Weekend Planner: Festive season arrives with carols, markets and more

Christmas @ Newy Shore Markets 12pm to 4pm, Griffith Park, Stockton.
CONDA Awards Ceremony 7pm to 9.30pm, Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle.
Conscious Christmas in Wallsend 10am to 1pm, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Dashville Xmas Weekender live music from Johnston City, Dave Wells, Saylor & The Flavor, Zac Crackalaka, Georgie Winchester, Magpie Diaries and Buddy Dingo. Plus camping, markets, food & drinks, and photos with Santa at Dashville, Lower Belford.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Jacqueline Mifsud: The Full Mifsud 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Cub, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Joel Zika: Valley of a Thousand Plants Saturday & Sunday 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
King of Concrete Newcastle 10am to 4pm, Bar Beach Skate Park, Bar Beach Avenue. National level bowl competition for skateboarding sanctioned by the Australian Skateboard Federation.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Medowie Christmas Markets 8am to 12pm, Bull n Bush Hotel, Ferodale Rd, Medowie.
Newcastle's Christmas Market Day 10am, The Station, Newcastle.
Newcastle Cup - greyhound racing 6pm, The Gardens, Birmingham Gardens.
NSW Supermoto Championship Round 5 7am to 4pm, Cameron Park Raceway.
Outdoor Movie Night 6pm, St John Oval, Charlestown.
Rainbow Storytime 11am to 11.35am, Newcastle Regional Library, Laman Street, Newcastle.
Seaham Christmas Carols 5.30pm, Seaham Park, Warren Street, Seaham.
Upcycled Christmas Ornament Workshop 10am to 1pm, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
NPL Pickleball Regional Championships - Newcastle Saturday 8.30am to 7pm & Sunday 8am to 3pm, Bar Beach Tennis Club, 7 Kilgour Avenue, Bar Beach.
A Merry Little Christmas 10am to 2pm, The Levee, Maitland.
A-League Women's soccer - Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC Gates open 3pm, kick-off 4pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Captivate - Attitude Dance & Cheer 3pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Carols At The Bay 5.30pm, Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay.
Chanukah in the Park 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Christmas County Fair 12pm, Regal Inn, Tenambit.
Christmas Markets - Redhead Beach 10am, Webb Park, Redhead.
Hark! Christmas In The Park 5pm, Pacific Park, Newcastle.
Hunter Valley Christmas Market 9am to 1pm, Bimbadgen, McDonalds Road, Pokolbin.
Kurri Kurri Christmas Carols 6pm, Kurri Sportsground.
Lake Mac Carols 5pm to 9pm, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment, live music, Speers Point Park.
Mayfield Carols 4pm to 7.30pm, Webb Park, 84 Waratah Street, Mayfield. Camel rides, petting zoo, face painting, food and carols.
Miss Porter's House Museum Christmas Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Newcastle Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Song Of The Wetlands by Maureen O'Brien album launch 2pm, Hunter Wetlands, Shortland.
Summer Markets 8.30am to 1pm, Dora Creek Workers Club, Dora Creek.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Town Head Park, Singleton.
Tillifest 2023 10am to 9pm, Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
Brad Cox, with Katie Jayne, Charlie Fittler, Austin Mackay, Leroy Macqueen, Hudson Rose, Saturday, 12pm, Regal Inn Tenambit.
The Film Music of Hans Zimmer - Encore Performance Saturday, 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle
The Black Sorrows, with Roshani, Saturday & Sunday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Newcastle Chamber Choir: Christmas Concert Sunday 2pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Slow Cinema, with JD & The Hunger Men, Good Glow, Saturday, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle.
Boudicca, with Craterface, Howlin' Rats, The Med Heads, Saturday, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Lu Quade & The Happy Accidents, with Grimeland, Warm Pup, Jingle, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Mad Caddies (USA), with The Porkers, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Messiah in the City - Newcastle University Choir 2.30pm Sunday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
