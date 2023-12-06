Mick Martin eyes Frantic return run to Sydney to Hobart

After a rough few years of the COVID pandemic and boat repairs, Frantic owner-skipper Mick Martin is ready for a return to the Sydney to Hobart.
And the former Wallabies winger is hoping for a rough ride of a different kind.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club boat Frantic, a TP52 Donovan, had been a regular in the Boxing Day bluewater classic but last made the trip in 2019, when it was 30th across the line and 99th on handicap. That race, though, came at a cost.
"On the way back we had to get the rig checked, and they found a few cracks in the rig," Martin said.
"The mast was declared unfit, so we had to get a new one, and that was a few bucks."
Restrictions from the pandemic slowed repairs and the arrival of parts, while also leading to the 2020 Sydney to Hobart being cancelled.
"We haven't done much since COVID," he said.
"With the boat, there was a lot of stuff, like the mast replacement, that we couldn't get done over COVID. The mast took a year and a half to get from New Zealand."
Martin has also had to replace gear following Frantic's handicap victory in the inaugural Sydney to Auckland in October and its recent sweep of the Hunter 100 race, but he said "we are working through that now, but it's all good to go".
The win in the 1250-nautical mile Sydney to Auckland has Martin confident Frantic can make a splash in its comeback to Hobart - if winds "are on the nose".
"We just did the New Zealand race and we went OK, and that was twice as long as Hobart," he said. "We hit the choppers there and the boat went pretty well.
"The hull and mast are almost brand new, so we're going to have a crack, and if the wind suits us, we'll go OK. The nastier the better.
"Our boat's built to go in between islands, it's a broadreach boat. Most of the other boats are lightweight rocket ships, but we won't sink in heavy seas.
"The race is worthwhile doing. It's a good drink before it, a tough race, and a good drink on the other side.
"It's a pretty strong crew and probably the strongest we've taken down, so we've just got to get the right breeze and we might give it a shake."
Accomplished Lake Macquarie sailors Malcolm Dean and Matt Jensen, the brother of Olympic gold medallist Iain Jensen, have been regulars on the Frantic crew and will be among the 14 making the trip. Martin said the remaining crew will come from a pool of 30 to 40 people.
"We've got some Irish content in the crew now," he said.
"One of the guys who works with me, he's got a couple of mates and we've got four good shifts, and we are pretty keen to have a crack.
"We've been busy at work but now it's time for a bit of play.
"That's one thing about sailing is when you get out in the ocean, you tend not to think about too many other things than survival, getting up and doing your shift and getting some sleep. It's a good head clearer."
