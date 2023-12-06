Newcastle Herald
Jetstar's 12 millionth passengers touch down in Newcastle as airline industry rallies

By Simon McCarthy
December 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Jetstar's 12 millionth passengers Jay Marlin and his wife, Abbie, with daughters Ava, 7 and Lyla, 5, and son Beau, 2. Picture by Marina Neil
Jetstar's 12 millionth passengers Jay Marlin and his wife, Abbie, with daughters Ava, 7 and Lyla, 5, and son Beau, 2. Picture by Marina Neil

It was the first time that Ava, Lyla and Beau had flown on an aeroplane. Their mum and dad, Jay and Abbie Marlin, were bound for a close friend's destination wedding come September next year, and a weekend away to the Gold Coast seemed like a perfect practice run.

