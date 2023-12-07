Australia Post service lost in the mail

THE federal opposition has been making a lot of noise about the Labor government being unprepared for the unexpected High Court decision to release some detainees. I believe that if the Coalition had been in power, they would not only not have been prepared, they would have been outraged that a High Court would overturn a policy that they put into practice over 20 years ago. After all, they think they are above the law. When thinking of the Coalition a few of D.J. Trump's views on the law come to mind.