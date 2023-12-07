Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Australia Post service lost in the mail

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SO, Australia Post is going to reduce mail deliveries from five days a week to just three, and Michelle Rowland, the Communications Minister, tells us that we will continue to receive "the high quality letter service that many Australians rely on".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.