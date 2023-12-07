Buzz Lightyear crash tackled in excitement at Variety Xmas Party

More than 1400 local children experienced the magic of the festive season with Variety's Kids Xmas Party at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The party for kids who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability is an annual highlight on the Newcastle Christmas calendar.
Variety NSW/ACT chief executive Tony Warner, said everyone looks forward to the fun, inclusive and accessible event.
"For some of these kids, this might be the only party they're invited to this year," he said.
"We want to make sure kids who often miss out are given the same opportunities to join in and participate, regardless of circumstance or ability."
Party guests were treated to a full program of entertainment including Super Hubert, roving characters, circus tricks, inflatables, face painting, petting zoo, NRL and NRLW players, bash cars and of course a free Xmas gift from Santa and Mrs Claus.
Mr Warner said the party had been designed in a "sensitive and inclusive way", including turning a whole corridor of the stadium into a designated quiet section.
"We've got a room set up for Quiet Santa, so kids with autism can still get the Santa experience without all the decibels that come with it," Mr Warner said.
"It's great for the parents too, you can see once the kids relax, the parents' shoulders relax as well."
Buzz Lightyear was on the receiving end of a crash tackle from two-year-old Kahma Reid, who couldn't contain his excitement after travelling from Singleton from the party.
Kahma was born deaf, but recently had surgery on his ears to insert grommets, which has improved his hearing. His mother Jodi said the Variety party was a good opportunity for him to hear new sounds.
"It's the second year he's come ... last year he was crawling around, and this year he ran straight up to Buzz to cuddle him and pretty much tackled him - he really loves it here," she said.
"It gets me out of the house and meeting new parents. I feel really welcomed."
The Christmas party was made possible by more than 70 volunteers and was funded by the money raised through the Variety car bash.
