To be, or not to be a teacher today: discuss

In light of recent government reports regarding poor student behaviour and teacher shortages, I believe there are four issues primarily responsible.
The first is power. Decades ago teachers had too much power, which many abused. That's been addressed, but the dial has shifted too far towards students. Well aware of this, students today can ignore teachers' instructions. Teachers can also be subject to student accusations that render them powerless, potentially ruining their careers.
The second is technology. Kids are sceptical as to why they should listen to a provincial middle aged local when they have an entire globe of instantaneous information available on a personal screen? The third issue is money. In our western Calvinist culture, children learn from their parents values that judge people by their wealth and income. Why would a student respect someone who makes less money than a plumber, carpenter, lawyer, real estate agent, or coal miner?
Finally, the media. In the US, teachers are very poorly paid. American dominated TV in Australia consequently satirises teachers as aimless, weary, disenchanted, and lacking ambition. While police, firefighters and doctors are heroically portrayed saving lives, teachers are rarely praised for nurturing them, despite the reality that next to law and health, teachers provide society's most essential service.
It's little surprise then that teaching, as a career option, fails to attract young adults entering university.
In the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death and the reluctance of Australian states to host the Commonwealth Games (once Empire), we must ask ourselves as a nation "Why are we still shackled to Mother England?"
Let me illustrate my point. Place names. Newcastle was named after an industrial city in England. There are at least 35 Newcastle's throughout the world in over 10 countries.
What an unimaginative, unoriginal obsequious moniker it is. An homage to Mother England.
Newcastle already had a name; Mulubinba. A unique, beautiful name. Full of colour. Rolls off your tongue and is fun to say. This has been referred to as far back as 1823.
The general rule, internationally, is that the name given to a place is by people that live there. Not interlopers. Not colonists. Not invaders.
Some countries have reverted to their indigenous names. New Zealand is one example. We have also returned to original names. Uluru formerly known as Ayers Rock, and Kunami once Mount Wellington in Tasmania.
Names are an important part of our identity. They link us to our family; our culture and it defines our place in the world. Maybe, a small gesture like restoring their original names could be a small step to a meaningful reconciliation. Well, it is a start. We are also demonstrating respect for their culture.
On the contrary, if we persist with present denominations, we are perpetuating European arrogance.
Our city's name has been changed once. Why not again?
John Cooper ("Reasons for private option", Letters, 6/12) offers the tired old argument that the reason private school enrolment has grown is because of "quality of facilities and teachers, level of discipline and improved academic results" provided by private schools.
In 2000 Australia was ranked fourth in the world for reading. That now sits at 10th - this ranking achieved only because many of the countries previously in front of us have dramatically declined.
Science and maths show a similar decline. This despite the move to private schools which according to Mr Cooper should have seen a rise based upon the "better teaching and education" at private schools.
Rather than the private school model, perhaps we should be looking to a country such as Finland as a possible model for our education system. There, private schools for profit are prohibited. Finland is ranked third in the world for education. It has the highest ranking in high school completion rates.
And the World Economic Forum's Global Competitive study ranks Finland as having the most well-developed education in the world.
All this via an almost exclusively public education model.
So perhaps Mr Cooper might like to look beyond the catchphrases and the rhetoric of right wing think tanks and look at the actual evidence? It would be a refreshing change to see such a focus on accuracy in these pages.
This year's annual United Nations climate conference, COP 28, is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expectations have been high for some time that a large number of countries at the conference will call to phase out fossil fuels. Lobbyists for fossil fuel related industries at COP 28 number about 2450 - four times as many as last year. A great number of people around the world will be hoping good judgement and sanity prevails, and that the fossil fuel lobbyists do not come out winners at COP 28.
Mac Maguire is showing a little disrespect to Dave Lowe ("Commentary kicks on", Letters, 7/12), or doesn't he realise the legacy as a player and a development officer and coach of the game? A good old KB United product and a star of the game. It's not his fault that more people watch the motocross than the Jets. It's up to supporters to get on board as they have done with the Knights.
Labor has acted very quickly to rectify laws regarding immigration detention. They obeyed the law. What plans did Dutton have in place to counter this decision? I would say, none. Would he have ignored the High Court's decision and broken the law?
It's amazing exactly what can be contrived and engineered. It's also horrifying the lengths some politicians will go to to retain power. What is disturbing is the number of people who are hoodwinked. There is always more to things than meets the eye.
It seems that the traffic troubles at the new Rozelle interchange was caused by design, not the opening that the current opposition were crowing about. The Opposition Leader and shadow roads minister have gone very quiet on the issue.
