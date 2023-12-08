To be, or not to be a teacher today: discuss

This year's annual United Nations climate conference, COP 28, is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expectations have been high for some time that a large number of countries at the conference will call to phase out fossil fuels. Lobbyists for fossil fuel related industries at COP 28 number about 2450 - four times as many as last year. A great number of people around the world will be hoping good judgement and sanity prevails, and that the fossil fuel lobbyists do not come out winners at COP 28.