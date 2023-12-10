Coalfields are developing exponentially, and those residents need transport

The rat run that is Laman St in Cooks Hill may cause some traffic issues, however the rat run that causes major issues at all hours is the short section of inner city road that is Little King Street. A constant flow of traffic enters this short roadway from Stewart Ave and exits into King St near National Park St. The short section of street enables motorists to bypass the traffic lights. The result is that the traffic queues up trying to get back onto King Street to head east into the city. Problems arise when local residents, and often ambulances, have difficulty accessing their premises due to the congestion. This short section of road should be restricted to residential and relevant service vehicle traffic only. The council has been made aware of this issue however the problem remains.