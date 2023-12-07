Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Why Knights rookie Krystian Mapapalangi is missing Dom Young

By Robert Dillon
December 7 2023 - 9:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystian Mapapalangi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Krystian Mapapalangi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IF anyone is about entitled to have mixed emotions about Dominic Young's departure from the Newcastle Knights, it's Krystian Mapapalangi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.