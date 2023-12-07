Newcastle Jets respond to Chinese whispers about Gary van Egmond

JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske has confirmed that Newcastle's A-League Women and academy coach Gary van Egmond has been in negotiations with the Chinese Football Association but insists that no deal has been done yet.
The Newcastle Herald revealed on Wednesday that van Egmond has been interviewed about taking charge of the Chinese women's national youth-teams program, and it is understood that he is the preferred candidate.
China have qualified for the women's under-20 Asian Cup and want a coach to oversee the team at that tournament, to be held in Uzbekistan from March 3-16.
It is understood the coach who gets the job will also work with China's under-17 national team.
"I'm aware that there has been an approach made to Gary, but that is all it is at this point," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think that just shows the high regard he is held in, and also that we have good people working at our club."
Mattiske did not want to speculate about whether the club would be willing to release van Egmond, or whether potential replacements were being considered.
He also declined to comment when asked if the Jets would seek a transfer fee should they agree to release the 58-year-old.
But it is understood that Central Coast Mariners received compensation in the vicinity of $100,000 when they released championship-winning coach Nick Montgomery to Scottish club Hibernian at the end of last season.
If van Egmond is offered the Chinese job and the Jets agree to terminate his contract, it would appear unlikely that he would be able to see out the ALW season, which continues until late March.
The former Socceroo took charge of Newcastle's women's team towards the end of last season, when Ash Wilson was sacked.
He has since overhauled the roster with a host of high-profile signings, in particular his daughter, Matildas veteran Emily van Egmond, for a four-game guest stint.
Emily is expected to return from Australia's back-to-back games in Canada this week to line up against Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
