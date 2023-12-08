The Lowedown: Crunch time looms for Newcastle Jets

OK Jets fans, let's take stock.
Today's clash with league leaders Wellington across the ditch represents a chance to pull off something of an upset, and it's also the first of 10 matches in eight weeks, and seven fixtures between now and January 19.
That is a tough test in anyone's language. I'm sure other clubs are in the same boat, and if the current climactic conditions continue, that sort of schedule will stretch everyone's roster and resources.
I'm not ruling out a form turnaround for the Jets, even though historically Wellington is not their happiest hunting ground.
The Phoenix are well organised and competent in most aspects, but generally involved in tight, close contests, in terms of scoring anyway.
This type of game, as I profferred at the start of the season, is more likely to suit the Jets than 5-3 thrillers.
To be fair, they are more in the Phoenix's wheelhouse than the regular blitzing of opponents.
It's important in that a good result would provide a little launching pad for two very winnable home matches against Perth and Western United, on December 16 and 30 respectively.
These are Newcastle's only home games in a run of seven games between today and January 19, which includes tough trips to Adelaide (December 22), and Macarthur, Brisbane, and Sydney on January 5, 14 and 19 respectively.
I think it's fair to say the holiday period will determine the fate of a lot of teams. Those with the most depth and quality are most advantaged. The Jets have three home games in a row in late January and early February, but Brisbane, Wellington and Melbourne Victory in the space of 10 days are no snack.
So, dear fans, I would suggest you recognise the importance of the home games either side of Christmas, and lend your support when it's needed most. The next opportunity is on January 23, quite a while away.
By the time you read this, I'm expecting that the Mariners will have beaten Western United in Gosford, and the Glory may have earned something at home against a well-travelled Melbourne City, who have clocked up maybe 12,000-plus kilometres of flying and four games in little more than a week.
City did a decent job against the Jets last week, defending a little deeper than usual, possibly due to workload, maybe to negate Newcastle's pace in behind.
It worked until Archie Goodwin sprinted into space and was barrelled over by City keeper Jamie Young. Was it a send-off, for a professional foul, a reckless challenge?
About even-money in both cases I'd reckon, and judgement went against the Jets. Would a send-off have changed the result? Can't be sure really. It would have changed the shape of the game, no doubt.
As would the foul on the sideline in the 14th minute, which went un-awarded, and ended up in the Jets' net two passes later. Two hands in the back, and a tackle across both calves, however vigorously is a foul in my book, but it got lost in discussion due to the high-speed clash later in the game.
It certainly aided City in controlling the game and forced the Jets to chase. City, admittedly, were well superior in the second half, keeping the ball at will, and forcing the home team to play inside into tight midfield areas, rather than the sanctuary of touchlines.
The Saturday and Sunday fixtures, weather permitting (predicted southerly buster about 6pm Saturday in Sydney) should provide the fireworks.
New Zealand should be fine! I reckon Macarthur are real value to cause an upset against Sydney FC, Adelaide and Brisbane promises good entertainment, and the Wanderers will shade one of their fellow unbeaten rivals Melbourne Victory early Sunday evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.