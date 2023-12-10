Roofs ripped off, powerlines down after winds tear through town

CLEAN up efforts are under way after strong winds tore down trees, powerlines and ripped off roofs on the Central Coast.
Long Jetty was hit hardest in the last 24 hours as NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers responded to 121 incidents.
NSW SES Wyong unit commander inspector Matt Le Clercq said his team have been kept incredibly busy.
"We've seen some significant damage, a whole roof from a factory was blown off and went two doors down the street before it hit a house," he said.
"Fortunately, the resident was not injured, but his home is uninhabitable."
An aged care home at Long Jetty was also impacted by trees and roof shearing, and 17 storm teams are on the ground today.
It's understood 3,600 customers lost power after the storm hit on Saturday afternoon.
Ausgrid emergency crews worked through the night to remove hazards and repair damaged and fallen powerlines.
NSW SES Northern Zone deputy unit commander superintendent Peter Keegan said the multi-agency response is continuing on the Central Coast, with 58 incidents still being attended to as of this morning.
"A number of properties have seen impacts, with 10 persons displaced due to the storms," he said.
"All are being supported, with one resident requiring emergency accommodation."
He said while the storms have eased, the state is still in the middle of storm season which could bring severe weather with it at anytime.
The Central Coast storms were in strong contrast to Newcastle's sweltering heatwave conditions on Saturday, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting hot conditions could continue until Thursday.
Senior forecaster Jordan Notara said a southerly change should bring some relief with it this week.
"We are still technically in a heatwave warning, but today with reduced temperatures we in in a sense in a bit of relief from severe heatwave due to that cooling of temperatures," he said.
"I'd say at this stage the focal point will be as we get through to Wednesday and Thursday, the forecast shows an increasing trend consistent with an approaching cold front moving through Thursday.
"As that system moves through, there is the potential for storms and some severe storms as well in the afternoon."
Temperatures could still hit 33 degrees on Thursday even with the chance of a thunderstorm and rain in the afternoon.
