Newcastle cricket | Mind the gap as top four warm to the task

Wallsend had a similarly commanding grip on proceedings at Pasterfield, where they recovered from the loss of five early wickets to post 160, before ripping through Cardiff for just 71 in 25.4 overs. Paceman Jacob Page (5-19) and Callum Gabriel (5-30) shared the spoils, and Wallsend consolidated by progressing to 0-20 by the close of play, for an overall lead of 109.