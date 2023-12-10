Newcastle cricket | Mind the gap as top four warm to the task

THE top four teams are poised to leave their rivals playing catch-up in the race for the semi-finals after what could be a defining eighth round of the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade season.
After day one of the fixtures on Saturday, competition leaders Charlestown and defending premiers Wallsend have already banked first-innings points in their respective matches, while Newcastle City and Stockton are also in dominant positions.
Charlestown and City share the top rung on the ladder with 38 points, followed by Wallsend (29), Stockton and Cardiff-Boolaroo (28), Wests (24), Merewether and Hamilton-Wickham (22) and then the likely also-rans, Waratah-Mayfield (21), Belmont (19), University (18) and Toronto (4).
After collecting maximum points in their previous clash, against Belmont, Charlestown appear set to do likewise when play resumes at Waratah Oval.
Having elected to bat in sweltering conditions, the home side struggled with the legspin of Daniel Chillingworth (5-22) and were bundled out for 133.
Charlestown were 3-154 at stumps, leading by 21, with opener Jacob Mulhall (51) and teenager Kel Wilson (53) unbeaten at the crease.
Wallsend had a similarly commanding grip on proceedings at Pasterfield, where they recovered from the loss of five early wickets to post 160, before ripping through Cardiff for just 71 in 25.4 overs. Paceman Jacob Page (5-19) and Callum Gabriel (5-30) shared the spoils, and Wallsend consolidated by progressing to 0-20 by the close of play, for an overall lead of 109.
At University Oval, Stockton had the Students by the jugular after hammering 7(dec)-360, then reducing the home team to 3-6 in eight overs before stumps.
Stockton opener Jake Hainsworth (113) and Logan Weston (133) led the onslaught with a memorable third-wicket partnership.
At No.1 Sportsground, City were 2-147 in reply to Toronto's 121 and will be expecting to claim at least first-innings points on day two.
Hamwicks were 2-57 chasing Wests' 142 at Harker Oval, and Merewether were 1-56 in pursuit of Belmont's 160 at Cahill Oval.
