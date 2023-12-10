Newcastle cricket team claim fifth Country C'ships title in a row

NEWCASTLE are NSW Country champions for an unprecedented fifth successive season after a comprehensive victory against Central Coast in the tournament decider at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
The defending four-time title-holders won by seven wickets, with 39 balls to spare, to confirm that they are likely to be heavily represented in the NSW Country team to contest the national championships.
"You've got to have a lot of things go your way to even be challenging for five in a row, let alone actually doing it," Newcastle skipper Nick Foster said.
"So it's a pretty impressive effort to maintain it over such a long period of time, and I guess it's hats off to everyone involved."
After winning the toss and batting first, Central Coast posted a total of 209 but were unable to bat out their 50 overs.
Wests legspinner Aaron Bills turned the tables for Newcastle, grabbing the first four wickets to fall, finishing with 4-50 from 10 overs.
Belmont left-armer Adrian Isherwood (1-37) was the perfect foil at the other end. Foster then tied the lower order in knots, taking 4-29 from 8.4 overs.
Newcastle lost opener Daniel Arms early, but his partner Aaron Wivell soon had the home team on the front foot, hammering 78 from 63 balls. Stockton duo Logan Weston (49) and Jeff Goninan (59 not out) thensteered Newcastle to the cusp of victory.
Five members of Newcastle's team - Foster, Arms, Goninan, Adrian Chad and Ben Balcomb - have played together in all of their title triumphs, dating back to 2019-2020.
