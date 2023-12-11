Newcastle Herald
Letters

Fan of the ban: eyes on job, not phone

By Letters to the Editor
December 12 2023 - 4:00am
Fan of the ban: eyes on job, not phone
Fan of the ban: eyes on job, not phone

Mark Bowen ("Don't underestimate young people", Letters, 7/12), I've trained many good, young apprentices. When an apprentice, I'm training two at present, works under my supervision I do own them.

