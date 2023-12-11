Fan of the ban: eyes on job, not phone

Surprise, surprise. The NSW government cuts the required amount of funding for the new stadium (Court short: $25m not enough for full stadium, Herald 9/12). We need to be smarter and tell the government that it is actually for Sydney. The same thing happened when funding was pulled for a cruise terminal in Newcastle under the previous government, only to have it built in Eden. It's time for our local MPs to stand up to the Premier to get the funding for the project.

