Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Environment

The mammoth task of rehabilitating the Hexham wetlands

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 11 2024 - 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Turning the tide

After 12 years of planning, research and stakeholder consultation, the mammoth task of rehabilitating the wetland was finally approved by the NSW Department of Planning in 2006.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.