Painful reality of people lingering on waiting list

The first of these mum received said the form must be returned by a date that was six days after it was received, which was 10 days after it was written, otherwise the patient must reapply and start at the bottom of the list. This has since been amended stating one more contact attempt would be made before removal. Mum turned 90 this year. I am fairly sure the next step in reducing the waiting list without providing medical treatment will be ... "Oh you are too old now ... you should have had it done five or six years ago".

