Letters

Painful reality of people lingering on waiting list

By Letters to the Editor
December 13 2023 - 4:00am
Kathleen Parsons is living with terrible pain, while waiting for hip replacement surgery. Picture by Peter Lorimer
I feel for Kathleen Parsons, 12 months is an eternity when you are in pain ("Waiting pain: life on hold in the queue for hip operation", Herald, 5/12). My mother's doctor sent in a request for her to be seen by a specialist at JHH when she was 83 or 84, after waiting on the "waiting to get on the waiting list" she finally got to see a specialist at the end of January this year where she was told she would be rushed through in three to four months.

