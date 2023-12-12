Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hoodoo Gurus and Dan Sultan lead massive Great Southern Nights program

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 12 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoodoo Gurus will play the Bar On The Hill on March 23. Picture by Simone De Peak
Hoodoo Gurus will play the Bar On The Hill on March 23. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Hoodoo Gurus, The Presets, Cub Sport, Gretta Ray and Dan Sultan headline a gluttony of live music that's headed to Newcastle in March as part of the return of Great Southern Nights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.