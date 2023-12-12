Newcastle Herald
'Who's at risk': Schizophrenia discovery through blood, sweat and tears

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
December 13 2023 - 5:30am
A Newcastle-based precision medicine team has made a major discovery in the treatment of schizophrenia that will lead to better diagnosis and treatment.

Damon Cronshaw

