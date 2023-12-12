Newcastle Herald
'Pushed into parked cars': Cyclists identify Hunter danger spots

Michael Parris
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Hunter Street's bike lanes have attracted criticism on the BikeSpot mapping tool. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Riders have started identifying danger zones on Newcastle's road and cycle network as part of a new government-sponsored bike safety program.

