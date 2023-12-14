Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Oscar-worthy performance at New Lambton

By Letters to the Editor
December 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar-worthy performance at New Lambton
Oscar-worthy performance at New Lambton

On Tuesday, December 5, New Lambton Primary School hosted its annual Academy Awards, and this year it included a staff pantomime. It involved more than 300 performers; 36 nominees for the Oscar, 200 students singing, dancing and acting and 35 staff members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.