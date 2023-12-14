Oscar-worthy performance at New Lambton

On Tuesday, December 5, New Lambton Primary School hosted its annual Academy Awards, and this year it included a staff pantomime. It involved more than 300 performers; 36 nominees for the Oscar, 200 students singing, dancing and acting and 35 staff members.
The community was invited and everyone enjoyed the afternoon's entertainment.
It was my 15th staff pantomime (Maryland PS previously included) and we were all transferred to the kingdom of Abba for a wonderful time of singing, dancing, laughing and fun. The positivity within NLPS was electric.
My husband watched the faces of the students, parents and performers and remarked how everyone just looked very happy. The 35 staff members went above and beyond with their costumes and the students loved seeing their teachers performing and enjoying an afternoon at school.
I received so much positive feedback, and I am honoured and privileged to work in the New Lambton community. The students are delightful.
Thank you for all your fantastic enthusiasm New Lambton Primary School.
Ian Bartrop ("Funds' questionable investment", Letters, 12/12) has it wrong.
The reason the UK is not renewing its wind farm projects is because its offshore wind policy is a debacle. The government did not heed repeated warnings that it had set the auction price too low, and so none of the providers put in a bid.
It has nothing whatsoever to do with the UK government's other debacle: nuclear power.
The UK is trying to build nuclear power stations after the price of construction has gone through the roof, while the price of renewables continues to fall drastically.
The Hinkley nuclear plant will be the most expensive power station in the world - and it still has to overcome immense financial, technical and political problems.
It is better for funds to invest in renewables that are the future, rather than dinosaurs.
Ian Bartrop ("Funds' questionable investment", Letters, 12/12) may be right that we have Uranium in NT. I do not see this as a reason to mine and process it.
My recollection from the 90s was that our deposits were nearer weapons grade than power-station grade.
We sold to the French under the proviso that an "equivalent amount" of radioactive material was going to power. Well, that was before "fair trade" meant we had the tech to trace coffee from farm to cup.
I would divest myself of any super fund that supports arms dealing, even if it is a "great Australian export".
If you want sustainable investments, follow The "Australian Sustainable Finance Institute" (ASFI) who are developing a"taxonomy" (classification system) and language for the finance industry - to know the difference between sustainable and "greenwashing".
Hey, hands off Coles and Woolworths please. These poor companies had to start raising prices during COVID.
I went to Coles during COVID to buy some ginger beer. The "everyday low price" was $5.50. However, during COVID, the price of basically sugar and water had increased to $11. I asked staff about this, and was told that the double increase in price was due to COVID. So, now that COVID and maybe inflation have been factored into pricing, that is just how it is?
Have there been any shenanigans going on with Coles and Woolworths since COVID's billion-dollar profits? Well, let's just wait until they post trillion-dollar profits before the ACCC has to investigate.
I mean, I think they are good people, all CEOs at Coles and Woolworths. Am I wrong?
At present, just under 20,000 Palestinian men, women and children have been slaughtered with many more injured in retaliatory attacks by Israeli forces. How can anyone justify this? How can you justify this, Milton Caine ("Hate speech aired at march", Letters 14/12)?
Are you telling us that the end, which some say is the wiping out of Hamas, justifies the means? Genocide is happening right now, but not to Israel.
You cannot justify the incessant bombing and destruction of homes and hospitals. You cannot justify withholding fuel, food supplies and water. You cannot justify the heavy military presence that Palestinians have had to live with for decades. You cannot justify the encroachment on another's land. You cannot justify the incarceration in Israeli prisons of large numbers of Palestinian protesters and children.
Palestinians have been killed, robbed, mistreated and controlled for decades.
Israel has always had the upper hand with much world-wide support, including large numbers of military weapons and still they keep saying they have a right to exist.
Of course they do, but so do Palestinians.
Come on City of Newcastle, be fair dinkum. An inquiry should examine all evidence available. Mr Bath, you are not cleared yet. CoN, make all available to the public, you are a joke.
Regarding the outcome of the council commissioned independent investigation into the CoN CEO's links to Herald letter writer Scott Neylon. How could any sort of conclusion be reached without going through the letters and examining them in relation to Jeremy Bath's career? Another outcome that ratepayers will not be privy to. Time to give these Labor councillors the flick.
Oh CoN, you cannot be serious. Lack of evidence against Jeremy Bath in the Scott Neylon investigation has seen Jeremy Bath absolved in any wrongdoing. If you don't go in search of evidence, you won't find it. You had little credibility previously in many Novocastrians' opinions and now we are expected to see fairness in a "private investigation". Will your next trick be to attempt to remove John Church from the council? It appears to be the case.
I wonder if radio stars such as Laws, Hadley etc are all card-bearing members of the Liberal Party? They (without doubt) wield so much power with their talk-back shows (inviting Liberal voters only) to bring down the Labor Party. Those working from 2HD should remember that it once was owned by the Labor Party. I wonder if the roles were reversed would the reverse apply.
In regard to the basketball stadium; why don't they demolish the existing stadium, it is passed its use by date, and reconstruct the new stadium on the same site? No approvals needed and car parking sorted.
Mitch Hudson ("Looking to dull Wests Tigers' Headache", Letters, 14/12), Wests Tigers fans can afford only a Kempsey cocktail; Spumante and orange juice, so refreshing on a hot Kempsey day. Big Bazza has the job from hell. Now the rats have been exterminated, maybe some advice from Dutton on how to save a sinking ship might be in order. I'm sure Bill Shorten has been whistling to World Party's hit song Ship of Fools lately. One bunch of deadwood gone, one to go. Thanks Santa.
