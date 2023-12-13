37 degrees in Newcastle: Hunter heatwave warning, storms on horizon

STORMS are expected to hit parts of the Hunter today as a blistering forecast sets the region to swelter.
The Bureau of Meteorology has slapped a severe heatwave warning on the Hunter and other parts of the state until Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to soar up to 37 degrees in Newcastle on Thursday as summer sinks its teeth into the Hunter.
Maximums reminiscent of the weekend's heatwave are forecast for Thursday, but the silver lining is they will be short-lived.
A possible thunderstorm may rattle window panes in Newcastle in the afternoon and evening amid a medium chance of showers, with potential rainfall easing into Friday.
A mostly sunny Saturday is expected to peak at 34 degrees for Newcastle, but both Friday and Sunday are expected to sit below 30-degrees even at their hottest.
There is less relief on the way in the upper Hunter, where Scone can expect 40 degrees on Tuesday and a relatively cool 32 degrees on Sunday.
The chance of rain will be welcome news for the region's dams, which on Wednesday sat at 82.1 per cent of capacity.
That figure is down 0.9 per cent in a week, and a full 14.4 per cent lower than at the same time in 2022.
