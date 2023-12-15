How to avoid plumbing emergencies this Christmas (and what to do if you have one)

Don't let a plumbing emergency ruin your Christmas season. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for The Plumbing Life Saver.



Along with the usual festive goings on at this busy and sometimes stressful time of year there is one gift that no-one wants or expects - a plumbing emergency.



Unfortunately, as the holiday season rolls in there's an increase in the likelihood that something nasty could be going on in your pipes.



Local plumbing company, The Plumbing Life Saver is reminding households to be aware that there's an increased risk of plumbing problems at this time of the year.



Studies reveal that during Christmas plumbing emergencies rise by up to 30 per cent, largely due to the extra strain on plumbing systems from increased household activities.

The holiday season brings more gatherings, celebrations and house guests, which means more use of home bathrooms and kitchens, raising the chances of blockages and stress on pipes.

Throw in the coinciding Australian summer, with higher temperatures that can make existing plumbing issues worse and difficult to ignore at the most inconvenient times.



"Blocked drains are a common problem during this time, often caused by a buildup of festive cooking grease and waste," said The Plumbing Life Saver's James Charmicheal.



"With more cooking happening in Australian homes over the holidays, fats, oils, and other substances are often mistakenly poured down the sink. These can become solid in the pipes, leading to serious blockages."

The Plumbing Life Saver is available round the clock to help with plumbing emergencies. Picture supplied.

Use of air conditioning units and refrigerators is higher, which can lead to water buildup and moisture issues in plumbing systems.



"These appliances are used more during the Australian summer, and if they're not well-maintained, they can add to plumbing emergencies," Mr Charmicheal said.

The Plumbing Life Saver suggests homeowners take early steps to prevent these issues.

Simple actions like correctly disposing of cooking grease and regularly inspecting pipes for leaks or damage can greatly reduce the risk of plumbing emergencies.



"It's also wise to have a plumbing check-up before Christmas to make sure everything is ready for the holiday season's demands," Mr Charmicheal said.



Making sure plumbing fixtures are working properly is also important for saving our valuable water during the summer holiday season when falling reserves can become a concern.



Checking that there are no dripping or leaking fixtures is critical in ensuring water is not being wasted.



"There is a lot happening at this time of year but if you just be mindful of plumbing issues you can avoid this and a lot of these common problems," said Mr Charmicheal.

